Spring Vegetation Management

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that in accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act, NJ.S.A. 10:4-6 et seq., and in consideration of Executive Order No. 103, issued by Governor Murphy on March 9, 2020, declaring a State of Emergency and a Public Health Emergency in the State of New Jersey, the Township of Chester does hereby notify the public that to protect the health, safety and welfare of our residents while ensuring the continued functioning of government, the meeting of the Planning Board, of the Township of Chester scheduled for May 11th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at 1 Parker Road, Chester, New Jersey will be held electronically only. Copies of associated documents are available electronically by contacting Dorrie Fox, Planning & Zoning Administrator at dfox@chestertownship.org or 908-879-5100 X823 from 9:00-4:30pm M-F or online at https://chestertownship.org/calendar/meeting-calendar/