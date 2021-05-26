newsbreak-logo
Chester, NJ

Spring Vegetation Management

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Borough of Chester’s Department of Public Works will be conducting “Right of way vegetation management” during the months of May and June. All treated areas within parks/public areas will be marked with flags reading “Pesticide Treated Area”. Residents are advised to avoid these areas until the flags are removed.

