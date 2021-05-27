11 family-friendly activities for weekend of May 28 to May 31

Raleigh, N.C. — Looks like August is the target date for Young Hearts Distilling Co. according to the Triangle Business Journal. The distillery will occupy the space previously home to Busy Bee Cafe / Trophy Tap & Table (225 S. Wilmington Street). It will open as a restaurant and distillery operated by the same team as Busy Bee, Trophy Tap & Table, State of Beer and Trophy Brewing Company. They also shared that they have they have teamed up with chef Alex Ricci, who previously served as executive chef at Guglhupf Artisan Bakery, Restaurant & Café in Durham, and master distiller Mena Killough. Congrats to business partners Chris Powers, David Lockwood, David Meeker and Les Stewart. The group has two Trophy Brewing locations in Raleigh – the brewery and taproom at 656 Maywood Ave. and the brewing and pizza place at 827 W. Morgan St. – as well as State of Beer at 401 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh. Follow along with their progress on Facebook.