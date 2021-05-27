Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

11 family-friendly activities for weekend of May 28 to May 31

By Sarah Lindenfeld Hall, Go Ask Mom editor
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No plans this long Memorial Day weekend? Here are some ideas to keep the family entertained. Strawberry season may be near the end, but it's not over yet. Farms are open for picking this weekend (just check to make sure they have enough strawberries left). Check our database for locations.

www.wral.com
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
City
Youngsville, NC
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
Durham, NC
Society
City
Zebulon, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Memorial Day Weekend#Repticon#Hill Ridge Farms#Lazy Hound Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Music
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Take the Kids: Chavis Park's new playground, sprayground offer perfect place for summer fun

Raleigh's overhaul of historic John Chavis Memorial Park's community center and playground is complete, and it is a long time coming. Over the weekend, the city officially opened the spaces, including a sprawling playground with a tree house-like structure with long slides and lots of opportunities for kids to climb and scramble and a large sprayground where dozens of jets shoot water from the ground. And, of course, it continues to be home to a carousel, which has for too long played second fiddle to the one at Pullen Park.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh distillery nears opening date

Raleigh, N.C. — Looks like August is the target date for Young Hearts Distilling Co. according to the Triangle Business Journal. The distillery will occupy the space previously home to Busy Bee Cafe / Trophy Tap & Table (225 S. Wilmington Street). It will open as a restaurant and distillery operated by the same team as Busy Bee, Trophy Tap & Table, State of Beer and Trophy Brewing Company. They also shared that they have they have teamed up with chef Alex Ricci, who previously served as executive chef at Guglhupf Artisan Bakery, Restaurant & Café in Durham, and master distiller Mena Killough. Congrats to business partners Chris Powers, David Lockwood, David Meeker and Les Stewart. The group has two Trophy Brewing locations in Raleigh – the brewery and taproom at 656 Maywood Ave. and the brewing and pizza place at 827 W. Morgan St. – as well as State of Beer at 401 Hillsborough St. in Raleigh. Follow along with their progress on Facebook.
RecipesPosted by
WRAL News

Recipe: Summer squash casserole

This is a family recipe I've been making for years when the garden is overflowing with summer squash, zucchini or both. 4 total zucchini or yellow squash - I'll use whatever I have on hand, a mix of the two or just one. 4 cloves garlic, minced. 1 small onion,...