Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua, NY

CLA Crew Begins Debris Pickup

By Jamestown Gazette
jamestowngazette.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLA Executive Director Douglas Conroe reports that pre-season pickup of debris from Chautauqua Lake started last week. Crews worked both sides of the lake: in the southern basin to the I-86 bridge and north of the bridge along the eastern shore into Dewittville Bay. Seven large truckloads of debris were...

jamestowngazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua, NY
Government
City
Lakewood, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cla#Lake Shore Drive#Memorial Day#Cla Crews#Debris#Pre Season Pickup#County Landfill#Safe Waterways#Cleaning#Lake Users#Camp Chautauqua Areas#Boaters#Shorelines#Lakefront Owners#Conservation Areas#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Area police

KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Area Police Reports

≤KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Allotted 15 Spots for NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

The New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp will be taking place this summer in the Finger Lakes region. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is for boys and girls ages 9-12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided along with meals. Each county sheriff in the state has been given a predetermined number of camper slots. Sheriff's offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend, with the primary criteria being economically challenged children and children who can benefit with the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs. Chautauqua County is scheduled for the week of July 11-17 and has been allotted 15 spots -- eight boys and seven girls. While summer camps are allowed to operate in New York State, it is not known at this time what COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1st. If you have questions or would like to submit an application, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone's office at 753-4235 before May 27th.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Fredonia, NYObserver

Fredonia Fire makes call for ‘new help’

As David Hazelton brought up to the Brocton Village Board during April’s meeting, the age of the Brocton Volunteer Fire Department is rising, while recruitment of new members is dropping. This is not an isolated incident to Brocton, as Fire Departments all across Chautauqua County and the entire county experience similar problems. The Fredonia Volunteer Fire Department is one of those departments experiencing the same issues.
Mayville, NYwnynewsnow.com

Mayville Water Pump Replacement Deemed Successful

MAYVILLE – The water pump replacement in the Village of Mayville this week was successful. The Chautauqua County Department of Health has lifted the boil water and water conservation orders. The orders have been in place since this Tuesday and last Thursday respectively. Water samples collected show the water is...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

County Officials Announce Nominees for Week 14 of COVID-19 Heroes Program

Chautauqua County officials announced 10 nominees for Week 14 of the county's COVID-19 Heroes program. This week's list of heroes includes Ken Morris, who is the Chief Operating Officer at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk. County Executive P.J. Wendel says Morris oversees the many unsung heroes in hospital support services. He has also coordinated the vaccine effort and played a key role early in the pandemic...
Mayville, NYPost-Journal

Mayville, Chautauqua Town Reject Proposed Lake MOU

MAYVILLE — While at least one municipality is backing the proposed Memorandum of Understanding regarding Chautauqua Lake, at least two others are opposed to it. Both the Chautauqua Town Board and the Mayville Village Board refused to back the proposed lake agreement this week during their respective board meetings. “This...
Mayville, NYPost-Journal

Water Conservation, Boil Water Advisories Lifted In Mayville

MAYVILLE — The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services and the village of Mayville announced Thursday that the water conservation order in effect since May 6 and the boil water order in effect since Tuesday for customers served by the village of Mayville water supply are now lifted.
Mayville, NYObserver

Chautauqua Lake School District presents proposed budget

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua Lake residents will be heading to the polls Tuesday and deciding whether or not to endorse a proposed $23.6 million budget for the 2021-22 school year. The proposed budget is 1.7% higher than the current school year, about $400,000 higher. The levy – the amount raised by local taxes – is $12,493,744, compared to $12,316,388 for this school year.
Fredonia, NYchautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Office Appears in Downtown Fredonia for National Police Week

Members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and its K-9 unit made a stop in downtown Fredonia on Friday in celebration of National Police Week. Deputies appeared at Lady of the Lake and A Spot and a Spell on West Main Street to give away free coffee and Thin Blue Line flags for residents to show support for the men, women, and K-9s that keep the county safe. Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek and Lady of the Lake Owner Patti Valentine were also on hand.
Mayville, NYchautauquatoday.com

Conservation and boil orders have been lifted for Mayville village water customers

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services and the Village of Mayville announced on Thursday the lifting of the water conservation order that's been in effect since last Thursday, and the boil order in effect since Tuesday for customers served by the village water supply. Water samples collected on May 11 and 12 show that the water is safe to drink and use for all other purposes. The orders were issued so that the Village could install a permanent water pump in new well #4 to replace the temporary pump installed in December 2020 during a water emergency.
Jamestown, NYwnynewsnow.com

Meet Kenai! Our Pet of the Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. Meet Kenai, a two-year-old mixed breed black and tan dog. He is a big boy with...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Missing the fair

To the disappointment of many across the county, the Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row. For some, the official announcement was surprising due to the amount of other local fairs, including the New York State Fair, which at this moment are still set to occur this summer. There is also a fair amount of frustration, especially from the 4-H families across the county at the lack of state guidance for the Chautauqua County Fair, which has been cited as one of the reasons for this year’s cancellation.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry to Reopen Friendly Kitchen on June 1st

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry in Dunkirk has made plans to open its Friendly Kitchen, starting June 1st. CCRM's Bridget Majka spoke about the reopening plans on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Thursday. Majka says the Friendly Kitchen will be open at 50% capacity. She says hours for breakfast will be 8:30-9:15 AM, followed by lunch and dinner meals being handed out from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

State and county officials report encouraging COVID numbers

Encouraging COVID-19 numbers being reported on Thursday both from state and county officials. During a briefing in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported that the single-day statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.08% on Wednesday, the lowest rate since October 10th. In Chautauqua County, health officials reported that there were...
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Motorcycle group emphasizes safety as bikes hit the road

Few things match the thrill and alluring sense of freedom that come from motorcycles. However, such freedom comes with responsibility, for both riders and the motorists around them. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, several thousand people die each year nationwide in motorcycle crashes. That being said, the...
Westfield, NYwrfalp.com

County Being Sued in Death of Westfield Man at the County Landfill

The family of a Westfield man killed in an accident at the Chautauqua County Landfill is suing the County. The lawsuit filed in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court Monday seeks financial damages following the death of 56-year old Scott Deming Sr. on August 3, 2020, saying the county was negligent in ensuring the landfill was a safe place to work and was not in compliance with safety law.