Marcus Rashford calls out racist fans after Manchester United loss to Villarreal

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of the Netherlands’ challenge for Euro 2020 because of injury, the national team announced on Tuesday. “Van de Beek has to let the European Championship pass by. The midfielder is struggling with an injury. As a result, he is not available in time for Euro 2020,” the team tweeted. Netherland coach Frank de Boer will not name a replacement for the 19-times capped Van De Beek. The 24-year-old started just four Premier League matches for United following his £35 million ($49.5 million) move from Ajax in September.