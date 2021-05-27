Marcus Rashford calls out racist fans after Manchester United loss to Villarreal
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has called out all of the fans sending him racist language after his team’s loss in the Europa League Final. Wednesday night in Poland has proven to be a forgetful one for Marcus Rashford and Manchester United. The English Premier League giants were the favorites to take down Villarreal in the Europa League Final over in Poland, but the Spanish side pulled off a stunner.fansided.com