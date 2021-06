FOREST CITY, Iowa - After a year of mostly indoor and virtual performances, popular music performers are once again touring. This weekend, Kane Brown, Old Dominion and Lynyrd Skynyrd will be headlining Country Thunder at Heritage Park. The three day festival officially kicks off Friday, and will feature not only the aforementioned headliners, but also legendary acts Clay Walker, Big and Rich and Lonestar, as well as new and up-and-coming artists including Jenny Tolman, Parker McCollum and Hardy, just to name a few. In addition, food vendors will be available, serving up favorites like fried cheese curds, corn dogs, ice cold lemonade and deep fried cookie dough. New this year for visitors is Crossnet, a combination of volleyball and four-square.