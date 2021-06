Mari Lu is using her life experiences in the service of her parish school. When Richland Center native Mari Lu Marshall was a child, one of her favorite places to spend her Saturdays was at the library. “We were blessed to have a Carnegie library in our city. It was an absolutely beautiful, Tudor-style building with huge window seats on each end,” she remembers. “When I was in the second grade, I could finally get my own library card. I would go to the library on Saturdays when it opened and wouldn’t go home until it closed. I just loved the whole atmosphere of the library. I was very happy being surrounded by books and quiet.” Mari Lu’s lifelong love of books led her to her current job as librarian for Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary) School in Richland Center, a position she’s held since 2016. “I’m able to combine my love of books and my love of kids. It’s a dream come true!” she says.