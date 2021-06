PHOENIX — A lone Republican lawmaker united with House Democrats Monday to quash at least part of a proposal for sharp cuts in taxes for the most wealthy. Rep. David Cook of Globe said he is not buying the arguments by Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP leaders that permanently cutting $1.9 billion in income taxes would lead to future economic growth. He said that was borne out by the collapse of revenue in Kansas following a sharp cut in that state's income taxes in 2012.