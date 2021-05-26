newsbreak-logo
Chester, NJ

Municipal Office Hours 8-2 on Fridays through Labor Day

 5 days ago

The Chester Borough Municipal Building Offices will begin summer hours Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day. Municipal offices will be closing early on Fridays during this time. Regular office hours are:. 8-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. 8-2 p.m. on Fridays. Thank you.

