4-H Stem Programming in Full Effect – Tails and Tales
CCE 4-H Youth Development Program Partners with Local Libraries. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s STORY (Science, Technology Opportunities for Rural Youth) Program, in partnership with local libraries, is excited to announce new programming opportunities. Chautauqua County has been providing programming throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past several months, programming has included in-person Exploration Mars classes, and an in-person vermicomposting class. 4-H youth educator Molly Brown was able to deliver an 8-week, in person STEM PROGRAM AT Samuel G. Love Elementary School.jamestowngazette.com