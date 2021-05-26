Vetter Once Again Wins Axia Best Managed Companies Award

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced its partner, Aingura IIoT, S.L. received 'Best Internet of Things Company' Award. Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, 'I'm pleased to extend congratulations to our partner Aingura IIoT, S.L. for winning the XXI Century Technology National (Spanish) Awards 'Best Internet of Things Company' award. IIOT-OXYS, Inc. and Aingura IIoT, S.L. signed a collaborative agreement in March 2020 to leverage their complementary strengths in industry sectors and geographical reach. Rafael Ibeas, CEO of Aingura IIoT, accepted the award at a gala attended by leaders and companies dedicated to research and development in Science, Culture, Technology, Sports and other Industries. The recognition reflected Aingura IIoT, S.L.'s capabilities and extensive experience in providing sophisticated IT/OT systems architecture and a new generation of Machine Learning analysis algorithms for applications in the automotive, manufacturing, and steel market segments. This is synergistic with IIOT-OXYS, Inc.'s expertise and accomplishments in time series data and predictive analyses applied to Pharmaceutical Operations and Structural Health Monitoring industry sectors.