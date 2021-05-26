Cancel
Vetter Once Again Wins Axia Best Managed Companies Award

b3cnewswire.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonor confirms continuity and the pharmaceutical service provider's approach to sustainability. Internationally renowned seal of quality for exemplary corporate management. Positive assessment of strategy, innovation, culture and finance. Comprehensive, multi-stage application procedure. RAVENSBURG, Germany, May 26, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- For the second time in a row, Vetter,...

www.b3cnewswire.com
BusinessCision

Change in the Group Executive Team of Enersense International Plc

Stock Exchange Release, 24 June 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Maija Kaski, Senior Vice President, HR, and a member of the Group Executive Team at Enersense International Plc steps aside from her position at the company. Kaski will continue in her position until 24 September 2021. “I warmly thank Maija for...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Makers Nutrition Wins Globee® in the 2021 Disruptor Company Awards

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Makers Nutrition announced today that The Globee® Awards has named the company a winner in the 2021 Disruptor Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences around the globe. “We are proud to be named a...
Businessdallassun.com

IIOT-OXYS, Inc.'s Partner, Aingura IIoT, S.L., wins Best IoT Company Award

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) announced its partner, Aingura IIoT, S.L. received 'Best Internet of Things Company' Award. Cliff Emmons, CEO of IIOT-OXYS, Inc., stated, 'I'm pleased to extend congratulations to our partner Aingura IIoT, S.L. for winning the XXI Century Technology National (Spanish) Awards 'Best Internet of Things Company' award. IIOT-OXYS, Inc. and Aingura IIoT, S.L. signed a collaborative agreement in March 2020 to leverage their complementary strengths in industry sectors and geographical reach. Rafael Ibeas, CEO of Aingura IIoT, accepted the award at a gala attended by leaders and companies dedicated to research and development in Science, Culture, Technology, Sports and other Industries. The recognition reflected Aingura IIoT, S.L.'s capabilities and extensive experience in providing sophisticated IT/OT systems architecture and a new generation of Machine Learning analysis algorithms for applications in the automotive, manufacturing, and steel market segments. This is synergistic with IIOT-OXYS, Inc.'s expertise and accomplishments in time series data and predictive analyses applied to Pharmaceutical Operations and Structural Health Monitoring industry sectors.
Personal Financenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Najm wins 'Leading Claims Manager Award' for 2021

Jun. 19—Najm for Insurance Services took part in the Insuretek Middle East 2021 International Conference and Golden Shield Excellence Award ceremony held on June 9 at the Dusit Thani Dubai hotel, where it was presented with the "Leading Claims Manager of the Year" award. Discussing the company's strategy and pivotal...
TechnologyPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Eventus Systems wins Best Market Surveillance Tool in WatersTechnology Asia Awards

AUSTIN, Texas and HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, has won the award for Best Market Surveillance Tool in the 2021 WatersTechnology Asia Awards. The honor is the second WatersTechnology award Eventus has earned this year and the company's first award centered on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

EFG Companies Adds More Talent to Nationally Award-Winning Field Team

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2021-- EFG Companies, the innovator behind the award-winning Hyundai Assurance program, today announced three new additions to its nationally award-winning field team. Jay Gordon, former Director of Enterprise Accounts at Cox Automotive, has joined the company as Regional Vice President, Dealer Services. Brian Townsend and Shane Hildy join the Powersports Division serving clients as Account Executives. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2N2SfM0.
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

‘Sustainable’ Company’s Award-Winning Profile Written by UToledo Students

Aquaponic Farming in downtown Toledo featuring Balance Farms in Toledo has been awarded the 2021 Flourish Prize for Global Goal No. 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. The winning company profile was written by Lee Harms and Abigail Saxton from The University of Toledo under the direction of Dr. Gary Insch, professor of management. This profile was a portion of a final project in Insch’s Sustainability in Business course.
Environmentprovokemedia.com

Velux And Ketchum Win Best In Show At 2021 EMEA SABRE Awards

“Lifetime Carbon Neutral,” an environmental commitment by Danish roof window and skylight manufacturer Velux, supported by Ketchum UK, was awarded the Platinum SABRE for the best public relations campaign in the region at this week’s 2021 EMEA SABRE Awards ceremony, held virtually for the second consecutive year. Velux made a...
Economycbnme.com

Thomas Penny wins the Young FM Manager of the Year Award at the Innovation in FM Awards

The Innovation in FM awards 2021, which took place at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, is one of the leading events applauding the achievements of the region’s FM professionals. The awards strive to recognise individual excellence, corporate strengths, and project success. Companies are invited to nominate the people, projects, and initiatives of which they are most proud of.
Economyfinextra.com

Refinitiv releases wealth management offering

Refinitiv today announced the launch of Refinitiv Active Investor for wealth managers and their customers. Active Investor provides advanced technology along with a fully customisable look and feel that enables wealth management firms to optimise their brand identity, while giving self-directed investors looking for a more comprehensive trading platform, the flexibility to seamlessly invest their way.
Boston, MAhigh-profile.com

Boston Firm Wins ‘Best Places to Work’ Award

Boston – The Boston office of Cresa, announced that it has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) for the 15th time. The award honors companies creating the an enjoyable and meaningful work environments, based on anonymous employee surveys collected from companies in Boston. The BBJ recognized this year’s Best Places to Work honorees during a virtual celebration on June 16 and Cresa was included in the small, 50-99 employees, category.
Businessbbva.com

How did a bank manage to win a national design award?

In the last six years, BBVA’s original team of less than ten designers has bloomed into a community of more than 500. This year the bank earned a special mention at the Spanish National Design Awards. In the meantime, design became a strategic driver of its transformation process, allowing customers to play a leading role by determining the design of its products. BBVA is facing the future trying to scale up its products by globally with efficiency, integrating data into design and exploring new user experience features, such as voice-enabled navigation.
Las Vegas, NVnevadabusiness.com

WestCorp Management Group Receives 2021 NAA Best Places to Work Award

Las Vegas, Nevada – The National Apartment Association (NAA) has announced WestCorp Management Group as a winner of the 2021 NAA Best Places to Work Awards, which recognize member organizations that foster a culture of collaboration, innovation and hard work. Further, the awards pay tribute to management companies and industry suppliers that have gone above and beyond to create safe and engaging work environments despite the challenges of the past year.
Softwarewealthbriefing.com

Who's Moving Where In Wealth Management? - Fenergo, Nickel Digital Asset Management, Others

The latest senior wealth management moves in Europe, UK, and a number of select international locations. Fenergo, which provides know-your-client and client lifecycle management software for financial institutions, has named Stella Clarke as chief strategy and marketing officer and Alan Molloy as chief product officer. The moves follow Fenergo's acquisition by Astorg and Bridgepoint.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Mitie Regulatory News (MTO)

Mitie Group plc (the "Company") - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons. The Company announces the following transaction in its Ordinary Shares of 2.5p each. On 17 June 2021, Phil Bentley was granted a conditional award in the Company pursuant to the Mitie...