Environment

Wildfire prevention and responsible recreation go hand in hand

By National Interagency Fire Center
YubaNet
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, human-caused wildfires account for more than 80 percent of all wildfires in the United States. Though some fires are caused by accidents, many of them can be prevented. As the weather becomes warmer and wildland vegetation, or fuels, begin to dry out, the Recreate Responsibly Coalition, in partnership with the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), is sharing guidelines to help you recreate responsibly and avoid starting a wildfire. As seasons change, so do our practices to keep everyone safe outside, and to protect the places we play!

yubanet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention#Wildfire#Wildland Fire#Nifc#Americans#Recreateresponsibly
