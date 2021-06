The Philadelphia 76ers were in a bit of a rough spot last night. Despite receiving yet another historic performance from the likes of Joel Embiid, and better contributions from Tobias Harris and Seth Curry on the offensive end, the 76ers were actually trailing with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter. Even with Ben Simmons doing an exceptional job defending Trae Young, the game was right there for the taking for Atlanta. Had the Hawks capitalized on the situation, we could be looking at a scenario where Philly would be heading on the road down 2-0 in the series – a kiss of death for teams in the postseason.