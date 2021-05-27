Utah County Commission pushes back budget discussion, again

The Utah County Commission is once again pushing back its discussion about amending the county’s 2021 general fund and rolling back a 2019 property tax increase. During a public meeting Wednesday, the commission considered a proposal by Commissioner Tom Sakievich to adjust the budget by increasing the projected county property tax revenue by $1.5 million based on the rapid population growth the county continues to see, as well as increasing projected sales tax revenue by $1.5 million as the county rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.