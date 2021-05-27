Cancel
Utah County, UT

Utah County Commission pushes back budget discussion, again

By Connor Richards Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah County Commission is once again pushing back its discussion about amending the county’s 2021 general fund and rolling back a 2019 property tax increase. During a public meeting Wednesday, the commission considered a proposal by Commissioner Tom Sakievich to adjust the budget by increasing the projected county property tax revenue by $1.5 million based on the rapid population growth the county continues to see, as well as increasing projected sales tax revenue by $1.5 million as the county rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.heraldextra.com
