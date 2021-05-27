Cancel
Xiaomi Poco F3: The new king of the mid-range?

By Daniel Schmidt, Stephanie Chamberlain),
notebookcheck.net
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi calls the Poco F3 a real beast, and this doesn't only allude to the fast processor but also to the fast AMOLED display. The latter has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360 Hz, values that are even sufficient for a gaming smartphone. The high brightness of up to 1,300 cd/m² is mostly found in much more expensive high-end smartphones. Dual speakers, a 4,520 mAh battery, a triple-camera setup, 6/8 GB of RAM, as well as 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage round off the overall package in a promising way. The price is the cherry on top, since you'll have to pay around $384 or $419, depending on the storage configuration.

www.notebookcheck.net
