Warren, Sanders Urge SEC to Immediately Remove and Replace Members of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) sent a letter to Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler requesting the SEC use its authority to immediately remove and replace the members of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), which sets standards for audits of public company financial statements required under Sarbanes-Oxley.yubanet.com