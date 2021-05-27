Warren, Sanders Urge SEC to Immediately Remove and Replace Members of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board

Today the Oversight Board announced that it has accepted its first policy advisory opinion referral from Facebook. You can read more about it in our Transparency Center. We can ask the board to provide us recommendations about how we can improve our policies, especially those that are significant and difficult, by requesting a policy advisory opinion. In this instance, we asked the board for recommendations about the right level of privacy for residential information. In this instance, we asked the board for recommendations about our policy on Privacy Violations and Image Privacy Rights.