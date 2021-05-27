I Had To Ignore All The Parenting ‘Experts’ To Help My Son

In Ireland, it's a rite of passage for many teenagers between the ages of about 12 and 16 to attend Irish college: sleep-away summer camps where you learn Gaelic Irish, our native language (it must be spoken at all times . . . you'd be told off if you were caught speaking English). And so, the summer I turned 13 I was sent to the Gaeltacht, an area in rural Ireland where Irish is spoken. Usually about three weeks long, these summertime trips to the Gaeltacht hold a particular significance for many. You're living away from home with no parents, surrounded by a group of people around your own age, 24/7. It's all very exciting. Of course, summer camp isn't for everyone, and that's OK, but I'm so glad that my parents sent me to sleep-away summer camp.