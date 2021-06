After watching the Dolphins revamp their passing game, what is Mike Gesicki’s fantasy outlook for 2021, and should you draft him at his ADP?. With premium talent so hard to come by, Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki is one of the most athletic and underrated players at his position. Possessing all the skills to be a dominant threat on the field, he now finds himself in a rather crowded room of pass catchers. As he heads into the 2021 NFL season with an increased ADP due to expectations, should Gesicki’s fantasy football outlook scare off fantasy managers looking for a top-10 option?