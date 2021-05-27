Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 803 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Palisade, or 10 miles south of Hayes Center, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Quick, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground and Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 43. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH