Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham STRONG THUNDERSTORM At 906 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Andover, or 8 miles east of Manchester, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Manchester, Glastonbury, Vernon, Mansfield, Windham, Plainfield, Willimantic, Killingly, Tolland, Coventry, Hebron, Putnam, Thompson, Brooklyn, Woodstock, Marlborough, Willington, Columbia, Canterbury and Bolton.alerts.weather.gov