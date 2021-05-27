Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Southeast Aroostook A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL PISCATAQUIS AND NORTH CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTIES At 904 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Moosehorn Crossing to near Ripogenus. Movement was east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Patten, Mount Katahdin, Mount Chase, Baxter State Park, Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, South Branch Pond, Shin Pond, Grand Lake Matagamon, Grand Lake Seboeis, Katahdin Lake and Moro Plantation. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.