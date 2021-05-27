Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 07:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Shelby, San Augustine and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM CDT Thursday was 16.5 feet. * Forecast...Attoyac Bayou is expected to fall to 14.1 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...Minor flooding to diminish through the end of May and into early June.