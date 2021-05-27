Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Decatur County in northwestern Kansas Southeastern Red Willow County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 803 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Herndon, or 7 miles northwest of Oberlin, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Danbury and Lebanon. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH