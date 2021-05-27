Severe Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Red Willow THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov