Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Keith, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Keith; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska Keith County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 705 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lewellen to 6 miles south of Big Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ogallala, Grant, Brule, Madrid, Lemoyne, Keystone, Roscoe, Kingsley Dam, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Nevens, Megeath, Broganville, Otter Creek Campground, Lake View Campground, Wild Horse Spring and Belmar. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 68 and 108. Highway 92 between mile markers 119 and 138. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 109 and 142. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for southwestern Nebraska. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH