Railroad bike trail on Idaho-Montana border opens Friday

This is an awesome trail near Zion National Park. It shares many of the same beautiful geology and picturesque views, but without traffic or congestion. The J.E.M. Trail is a moderate 13.7 mile out and back trail located in Virgin, Utah. It’s a relatively flat trail that’s popular for mountain bikes, but it’s sparsely used and there’s enough room for everyone. If you’re hiking, just be sure to watch for a biker as they come by faster than you might expect and there are some sharp turns in the few miles along the cliff edge.