Railroad bike trail on Idaho-Montana border opens Friday

Billings Gazette
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for Memorial Day weekend, Lookout Pass Ski and Recreation Area is opening the Route of the Hiawatha scenic bike trail on May 28. It will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 19. Considered the crown jewel of the nation's rails-to-trails initiative, the Route...

billingsgazette.com
