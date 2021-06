Online games are more fun when you play with your friends, not that I would know since my friends don’t play the games I play. Not that I have that many friends, to begin with. My sob story aside, Rocket League is definitely one of those games that’s more fun when you play with friends. Thankfully, Rocket League supports cross-platform gameplay. This means you can play with your friends no matter what console they have. We’ll be looking at how to play Rocket League cross-platform so you can share the experience with your friends.