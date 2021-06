Update for June 3 is here for Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes that were added with this patch. Another Double XP Weekend is upon us, so everyone ready up your favorite tools of destruction and jump into battle right away. Feel free to do so in the new Multiplayer modes presented with this update on June 3 or gather up your gang and go through endless Zombie hordes in the new playlist. Content-wise, the new patch doesn’t present much other than some minor tweaks and the new modes that were already mentioned. Take a look below to see Treyarch’s official patch notes list.