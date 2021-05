Just a few weeks ago we reported on The Division Heartland’s announcement, yet it’s already leaked online, so we now know a little bit more about the upcoming title. Despite copies of the leaked video no doubt existing out there somewhere, Ubisoft has been doing quite a good job in scrubbing as fast as they can to remove the video from the internet, so it’s a little hard to track down at the moment. All the articles pointing towards the offending videos probably didn’t help with that, sorry!