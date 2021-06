Jesus Aguilar smashed his helmet to the ground after he just missed a chance to finally put the Miami Marlins ahead of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. It has been the story of the Marlins’ last few weeks — just missing. When they dropped 7 of 8 on their most recent road trip, they lost five of the games by three runs or fewer. When they lost 2 of 3 to end their last homestand, the two losses were by three combined runs. On Wednesday, Aguilar’s inning-ending lineout in the bottom of the seventh left Miami trailing by one run and the Marlins loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before Corey Dickerson grounded out to end a 4-3 loss in Miami.