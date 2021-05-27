Sony’s First-Party Studios Are Going To Start Making Live Service Games
Sony’s latest investor presentation has been released online and it shows that Sony will start having its first-party studios make live service games. In the slide which highlights key areas Sony is looking to grow, the company highlights that it wants to “develop more service-led experiences within 1st party roster” and that those games will release on consoles (PS5) and other platforms, which is likely PC (although the games could come to Xbox Series S/X).www.psu.com