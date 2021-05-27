Sony’s First-Party Studios Are Going To Start Making Live Service Games

Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console is in stock at Walmart. If you’re one of the many people who has struggled to get one for yourself, today is looking good for you, and it’ll look better if more retailers jump in with stock later today. As usual, Walmart might not immediately appear to be selling consoles today, but you might be able to get one added to your cart if you refresh frequently. (Note: make sure your payment method and shipping address are entered ahead of time on each site before you try to buy a console. The faster you can checkout, the more likely your chance of success. Also, Walmart tends to release more consoles in 10-minute waves, so try again if 3:00PM ET doesn’t work, try again at 3:10PM ET.)