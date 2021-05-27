Cancel
Sony’s First-Party Studios Are Going To Start Making Live Service Games

By Joe Apsey
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony’s latest investor presentation has been released online and it shows that Sony will start having its first-party studios make live service games. In the slide which highlights key areas Sony is looking to grow, the company highlights that it wants to “develop more service-led experiences within 1st party roster” and that those games will release on consoles (PS5) and other platforms, which is likely PC (although the games could come to Xbox Series S/X).

