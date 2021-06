With the exception of very few JRPG series, most long-running franchises play it extremely safe, offering the same familiar mechanics each and every installment to provide an experience that long-time fans have no trouble getting into, and among the biggest offenders in this regard is Bandai Namco's Tales series. With the series taking some well-deserved time off following the release of Tales of Berseria, fans of the series expect Tales of Arise to finally move beyond the usual boundaries and bring the franchise to new heights. And it seems like their expectations are going to be met in more than a few regards, as Tales of Arise feels like a proper next-gen experience that mixes together the best mechanics seen in past entries in the series.