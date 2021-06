Shukuru qualified for the Illinois Class 3A state meet in three events at last week's sectional meet in Rock Island. He was second in the long jump (21 feet, 6 3/4 inches) and runner-up in the triple jump (44-3) along with running the second leg on the Rocks' state-qualifying 400 relay. A state qualifier in the long jump in 2019, Shukuru is seeded among the top 15 in the triple jump.