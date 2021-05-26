County committee doesn’t approve Washington subdivision rezoning request

EAU CLAIRE — A rezoning proposal for a large subdivision in the town of Washington was not approved by the Eau Claire County Planning and Development Committee during its meeting Tuesday night.

The committee voted 3-2 against recommending approval of a request to rezone 234 acres from an agricultural district to a rural home district. Supervisors Nancy Coffey, Jim Dunning and Robin Leary voted against the proposal. Supervisors Gary Gibson and Dane Zook voted in favor.

The committee’s vote on Tuesday was only a recommendation, so the rezoning proposal will still be considered by the Eau Claire County Board at its June 15 meeting. The Washington Town Board last Thursday recommended approval of the rezoning request.

The proposed development, called Orchard Hills subdivision, would be constructed at the northwest corner of Mischler Road and Deerfield Road just south of Eau Claire. The three-phase project is estimated to take about six years to complete.

Following the recommendation of county staff wanting additional information, the Planning and Development Committee also tabled to its June 22 meeting two items related to the proposed subdivision: a conditional use permit request to create a 117-lot development on that land and a preliminary plat for the subdivision. The Washington Town Board last week tabled the conditional use permit request to its June 17 meeting.

The Planning and Development Committee’s vote to deny approval of the rezoning proposal and to table the conditional use permit request and preliminary plat are the same actions that happened when it considered very similar proposals in January. All three of those proposals were later withdrawn in February, meaning the current proposals are separate from those considered in January and have to go through the approval process again.

Matt Michels, county senior planner, recommended approval of the rezoning application on Tuesday.

“The application has been found to be substantially consistent with the intent, description and the applicable policies of the Eau Claire County Rural Transition Future Land Use designation,” Michels wrote in a staff report.

Michels also recommended approval of the January rezoning application that was denied. He noted in a staff report that the May application “is fundamentally unchanged from the first submittal” apart from a few changes, including a new traffic analysis report and a proposed trail system.

Craig Wurzer, owner of C&E Wurzer Builders, applied for the rezoning request and conditional use permit request. Wurzer is part of CDPG Developers, the new entity that would carry out the plans to create the subdivision if approved. The four members are Wurzer; Paul Holzinger, Holzinger Holmes; Damian Prince, Chippewa Valley Excavating; and Grady Wold, Trend Stone Surfaces.

Holzinger spoke Tuesday, describing the development as a “responsible use of the land; it’s the highest and best use for this property.”

Holzinger also said the development group will make the changes necessary to meet the county’s requirements for the conditional use permit that was tabled for consideration next month.

In a staff report, Jared Grande, county land use manager, said he would recommend approval of the conditional use permit request if 17 conditions are met. Those conditions include more detailed information on the development of a proposed trail system; locating one single-family home in each of the 117 lots; clearly identifying land in the development set aside for open space; the county’s corporation counsel approving the creation of a subdivision homeowner’s association; the Eau Claire City-County Health Department approving a groundwater management plan and private residential wells; state approval of the community-based wastewater systems; and the county’s Land Conservation Division reviewing and approving a storm water management plan.

Resident concerns

During the public hearing portion of the rezoning request, 12 people spoke in opposition and three people spoke in favor of the proposal, including Kevin Anderson, president of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.

Holzinger also addressed the seeming lack of support for the proposal, noting that the Home Builders Association and Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce endorse it.

“There’s a misunderstanding that nobody supports this development,” Holzinger said.

Mark Erickson, principal engineer at Everyday Survey and Engineering, agreed. He said the proposal has garnered little vocal support but has the approval of “the silent majority of the rest of the town of Washington.”

The 12 people who spoke against the proposal cited concerns with the density of the proposal; traffic safety; wastewater systems; an incomplete traffic study; and environmental impacts.

Resident Brian Binczak said the proposal is essentially the same as the one the Planning and Development Committee rejected in January, and “it is still incomplete.”

Binczak noted the community is not against development in general.

“We’re opposed to this particular size of development on this particular location,” Binczak said. “It feels like the objective here is to fit 117 homes on this property at all costs.”

Resident John Sleizer agreed, saying developers are too focused on their bottom line.

“I don’t mind people maximizing their profits, but when they do so at the expense and to the detriment of the surrounding community, I have a problem with that,” Sleizer said. “It’s just disgraceful.”

Speakers also mentioned concerns with the monetary impact of the subdivision and the financial situation of the developers.

“Whoever develops Orchard Hills should have rock solid financial strength,” resident Mike O’Meara said. “Is (CDPG), a startup, first-time development company, the best choice to construct this development?”

The next Planning and Development Committee meeting is scheduled for June 22.