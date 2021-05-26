Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

County committee doesn’t approve Washington subdivision rezoning request

By Ryan Patterson Leader-Telegram staff
Posted by 
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 8 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A rezoning proposal for a large subdivision in the town of Washington was not approved by the Eau Claire County Planning and Development Committee during its meeting Tuesday night.

The committee voted 3-2 against recommending approval of a request to rezone 234 acres from an agricultural district to a rural home district. Supervisors Nancy Coffey, Jim Dunning and Robin Leary voted against the proposal. Supervisors Gary Gibson and Dane Zook voted in favor.

The committee’s vote on Tuesday was only a recommendation, so the rezoning proposal will still be considered by the Eau Claire County Board at its June 15 meeting. The Washington Town Board last Thursday recommended approval of the rezoning request.

The proposed development, called Orchard Hills subdivision, would be constructed at the northwest corner of Mischler Road and Deerfield Road just south of Eau Claire. The three-phase project is estimated to take about six years to complete.

Following the recommendation of county staff wanting additional information, the Planning and Development Committee also tabled to its June 22 meeting two items related to the proposed subdivision: a conditional use permit request to create a 117-lot development on that land and a preliminary plat for the subdivision. The Washington Town Board last week tabled the conditional use permit request to its June 17 meeting.

The Planning and Development Committee’s vote to deny approval of the rezoning proposal and to table the conditional use permit request and preliminary plat are the same actions that happened when it considered very similar proposals in January. All three of those proposals were later withdrawn in February, meaning the current proposals are separate from those considered in January and have to go through the approval process again.

Matt Michels, county senior planner, recommended approval of the rezoning application on Tuesday.

“The application has been found to be substantially consistent with the intent, description and the applicable policies of the Eau Claire County Rural Transition Future Land Use designation,” Michels wrote in a staff report.

Michels also recommended approval of the January rezoning application that was denied. He noted in a staff report that the May application “is fundamentally unchanged from the first submittal” apart from a few changes, including a new traffic analysis report and a proposed trail system.

Craig Wurzer, owner of C&E Wurzer Builders, applied for the rezoning request and conditional use permit request. Wurzer is part of CDPG Developers, the new entity that would carry out the plans to create the subdivision if approved. The four members are Wurzer; Paul Holzinger, Holzinger Holmes; Damian Prince, Chippewa Valley Excavating; and Grady Wold, Trend Stone Surfaces.

Holzinger spoke Tuesday, describing the development as a “responsible use of the land; it’s the highest and best use for this property.”

Holzinger also said the development group will make the changes necessary to meet the county’s requirements for the conditional use permit that was tabled for consideration next month.

In a staff report, Jared Grande, county land use manager, said he would recommend approval of the conditional use permit request if 17 conditions are met. Those conditions include more detailed information on the development of a proposed trail system; locating one single-family home in each of the 117 lots; clearly identifying land in the development set aside for open space; the county’s corporation counsel approving the creation of a subdivision homeowner’s association; the Eau Claire City-County Health Department approving a groundwater management plan and private residential wells; state approval of the community-based wastewater systems; and the county’s Land Conservation Division reviewing and approving a storm water management plan.

Resident concerns

During the public hearing portion of the rezoning request, 12 people spoke in opposition and three people spoke in favor of the proposal, including Kevin Anderson, president of the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association.

Holzinger also addressed the seeming lack of support for the proposal, noting that the Home Builders Association and Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce endorse it.

“There’s a misunderstanding that nobody supports this development,” Holzinger said.

Mark Erickson, principal engineer at Everyday Survey and Engineering, agreed. He said the proposal has garnered little vocal support but has the approval of “the silent majority of the rest of the town of Washington.”

The 12 people who spoke against the proposal cited concerns with the density of the proposal; traffic safety; wastewater systems; an incomplete traffic study; and environmental impacts.

Resident Brian Binczak said the proposal is essentially the same as the one the Planning and Development Committee rejected in January, and “it is still incomplete.”

Binczak noted the community is not against development in general.

“We’re opposed to this particular size of development on this particular location,” Binczak said. “It feels like the objective here is to fit 117 homes on this property at all costs.”

Resident John Sleizer agreed, saying developers are too focused on their bottom line.

“I don’t mind people maximizing their profits, but when they do so at the expense and to the detriment of the surrounding community, I have a problem with that,” Sleizer said. “It’s just disgraceful.”

Speakers also mentioned concerns with the monetary impact of the subdivision and the financial situation of the developers.

“Whoever develops Orchard Hills should have rock solid financial strength,” resident Mike O’Meara said. “Is (CDPG), a startup, first-time development company, the best choice to construct this development?”

The next Planning and Development Committee meeting is scheduled for June 22.

Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
222
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
Eau Claire County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highest And Best Use#Water Management#S Corporation#State President#Department Of Commerce#Environmental Concerns#The Washington Town Board#C E Wurzer Builders#Cdpg Developers#Trend Stone Surfaces#Rezoning Request#County Staff#Orchard Hills Subdivision#County Senior Planner#State Approval#Preliminary Plat#Recommending Approval#Supervisors Nancy Coffey#Resident Concerns#Supervisors Gary Gibson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Eau Claire County, WIeauclairewi.gov

Eau Claire Leadership Reviewing Current Face Covering Ordinances

The local ordinances requiring face covering use in public buildings and spaces remain in effect for the City and the County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised guidelines related to face coverings for vaccinated individuals. In consideration of this revised guidance, several special meetings are now slated...
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Health workers will survey Eau Claire homes

EAU CLAIRE — Public health department employees will tour several Eau Claire neighborhoods to assess the exterior condition of homes for a regular survey. Starting next week, staff from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department will walk in the Randall Park, North River Fronts, Upper Westside and Westridge neighborhoods to conduct the survey to determine the environmental quality of housing in those areas.
Washington Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Wash. Co. Commissioners Approve of Donation, More

A resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Emergency Operations Center in the amount of $3,500 was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. From there, the Commissioners approved a resolution to dispose of a power pruner tree saw. That item, which was...
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Ballots sent out for Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s time for Wisconsin’s ginseng growers to have their turn at electing members for their check-off promotional board. Nominees have been named and ballots have are being distributed for the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin election. Three candidates for three seats on the board are Joe Heil of Edgar, David Schumacher of Marathon and Meilyn V. Xiong of Wausau. Write-in candidates also may be considered. Ballots must be returned to the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection by June 15, via mail or e-mail. Wisconsin ginseng growers who don’t receive a ballot by May 22 should contact the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, which oversees state check-off promotional board elections.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StateJanesville Gazette

Gov. Evers expects Wisconsin's election maps to be decided in court as GOP prepares for legal fight

May 16—Gov. Tony Evers said he expects the next decade of Wisconsin's elections to be decided in court. While defending against allegations of gerrymandering over the past decade, the Wisconsin Republicans who have the power and the votes to draw legislative maps — that is, to decide the boundaries of each Assembly and state Senate district — are preparing for the court fight.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Eau Claire officials to meet on mask ordinance repeal

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider repealing the local ordinance that requires people to wear face masks indoors. A special meeting notice was sent late Friday afternoon to alert the public of the meeting, which will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday using the teleconferencing software Webex.
Washington Stateknkx.org

Inslee signing HEAL Act to ensure environmental justice in WA

Environmental justice will be center stage Monday morning in Seattle’s Duwamish River Valley. That's where Gov. Jay Inslee is signing the so-called “HEAL Act.”. The acronym promises Healthy Environment for All. It comes in the wake of the creation of a statewide environmental disparities map that shows disproportionate pollution levels – hardest hit are low-income areas where people of color tend to live.