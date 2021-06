As Oregon closes in on its goal to get 70% of the population vaccinated against COVID-19, Multnomah County health pros are worried about one trend. The county leaders are concerned about an increase in cases and hospitalizations in the local African American community. Data shows vaccination rates for people of African descent are the second lowest in the state, with about 37% receiving just one dose so far. Libra Forde works for Portland nonprofit Self Enhancement, Incorporated. She tells our news partner KGW: “It makes me immediately think about my immediate family, right? Like, I think about my mother I think about my grandmother, I think about my grandfather, I think about my brother. I think about so many people who look like me.”