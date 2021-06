Join Wattpad for an intimate discussion with indie authors Idris Grey, Sondi Warner, and Philline Harms about LGBTQIAP+ literature.In honor of Pride month, Wattpad is hosting an intimate virtual conversation with indie authors Idris Grey (@IdrisGrey / Girls Chase Girls), Sondi Warner (@lesserknown1 / Lead Me Astray), and Philline Harms (@writing00introvert / Never Kiss Your Roommate). The event is part of Wattpad’s Pride Month celebration to support, elevate, and listen to LGBTQIAP+ communities of readers and writers all over the world. This conversation, hosted by Wattpad’s Tyler Keating, will explore the importance of reshaping and reclaiming how LGBQTIAP+ communities are portrayed in literature, and how each author uses creativity to explore their own identity. A 45-minute panel will be followed by a Q&A.