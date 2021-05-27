Cancel
Overview of Green Building & Energy Reach Code Requirements

cityofpaloalto.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThis session will provide an overview of the 2019 code updates and local amendments to Title 24, Chapter 11 Green Building and Title 24, Chapter 6 Energy for both residential and non-residential projects. Compliance requirements for projects during planning, permit, inspection, and post-occupancy will also be reviewed. The training will...

www.cityofpaloalto.org
Fredericksburg, VAfredericksburg.today

Green Together: REC implementing energy efficiency program

Green Together: REC implementing energy efficiency program. As the electric industry evolves, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) works to stay ahead of the curve. REC will be the first electric cooperative in Virginia to launch an energy efficiency program for member-owners under the new law signed by Governor Northam, SB 754.
vibrantlivingnewsletter.com

Green Building Practices: How to Build a Healthy Home

It’s no secret that the nation is facing a housing supply shortage. At the end of 2020, the number of homes for sale fell 39.6% to the lowest levels on record, and today, intense homebuying demand is resulting in bidding wars for the few existing homes that are available.[1] Building new homes is the key to replenishing America’s housing supply. In fact, 60% of Americans want a newly built home, and we’re likely to see residential construction continue to gain steam in response.[2]
Energy Industryconnectcre.com

Code Council Slots Committee for 2024 Energy Conservation Code

The International Code Council, developer of the most widely used set of building safety codes and standards in the world, announced the committee members for the development of its 2024 International Energy Conservation Code. As part of the new process outlined within the Code Council’s energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction framework, the Code Council board of directors has appointed 48 members to its residential energy code consensus committee and 45 members to its commercial energy code consensus committee, one-third of which are governmental regulators.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

ING “green building” loan program targets energy upgrades

It seems like every large real estate firm is going green, but those efforts have had some seeing red. Landlords are targeting net-zero emissions to attract investors and eco-conscious millennials, but when it comes to securing financing to make upgrades, options are limited. The latest entry in the loan market...
wmay.com

CWLP Responds To Green Energy Legislation

City, Water, Light, and Power is not happy with the new green energy legislation. The bill which is up for consideration next week, would force the closure of CWLP’s Dallman 4 plant by 2035, years before it will be paid off. In a statement released Friday, CWLP says misinformation and special interest groups “impeded the ability of the bill writers and state leaders to listen to municipal utility concerns.” Among those concerns they list are downstate energy reliability.
csuohio.edu

CSU Receives Green Building Challenge Awards

The Cleveland 2030 District, in collaboration with the U.S. Green Building Council Ohio NE Region, has announced the winners of its annual Green Building Challenge – a competition to measure progress in reducing energy use, water consumption and commuter transportation emissions. CSU picked up awards in all three categories. “We...
Advocacytechinvestornews.com

King Salman Energy Park wins US Green Building Council’s leadership award

RIYADH: The King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) has been awarded the 2021 US Green Building Council (USGBC) Leadership Award for the Middle East in recognition of its environmentally friendly approach to construction and development. SPARK, in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, was the first industrial city in the world to obtain...
Daily Leader

USDA conducting annual resource survey of farmers, ranchers

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is collecting data from approximately 50,000 farmers and ranchers for its annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey. The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage and various farm production characteristics. ARMS also collects detailed information on production practices, costs and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy.
Energy Industrytelegraphherald.com

Terry: Changing energy landscape requires modernized power grid

There’s no doubt that the utility industry is changing beneath our feet. From extreme weather events to the unprecedented transition to renewable energy generation, from the rapid adoption of electric vehicles to the increasing focus on energy system resilience, our industry is suddenly in the national spotlight. All of these forces reinforce the critical role of the transmission grid to support the changing landscape and ensure that consumers have access to low-cost, clean and reliable electricity.
Energy Industryresourceworld.com

Alpha Lithium to spin out Green Energy Project

Alpha Lithium Corp. [ALLI-TSXV; ALLIF-OTC; 2P61-FSE] signed an arrangement agreement with its wholly owned subsidiaries, Voltaic Minerals (USA) Inc. and Beta Energy Corp., to undertake a spinout transaction that would reorganize the business and capital structure of the company to spin out its Green Energy Project located in Grand County, Utah.
Energy Industrymaritime-executive.com

Plan to Build Green Energy Bunkering Station in the Baltic

An international consortium of companies is proposing to create a green bunker hub in the Baltic, where ships can refuel with sustainable fuels. The effort follows the recommendation from the Danish government that suggested the island of Bornholm could become a hub in the region and part of the country’s broader plan to develop sustainable resources in the region.
Portland, MEmainebiz.biz

Portland's stricter energy code for builders will go into effect on July 1

A new building code that will affect both residential and commercial construction will go into effect July 1 in Portland. The 2021 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) will go into effect in Portland on July 1. This will affect new residential and commercial construction, as well as many expansions and renovations of existing structures.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Intelligent Reflecting Surface Aided Wireless Energy and Information Transmission: An Overview

Intelligent reflecting surface (IRS) is a promising technology for achieving spectrum and energy efficient wireless networks cost-effectively. While most existing works focus on exploiting IRS to enhance the performance of wireless information transmission (WIT), the high beamforming gain achieved by passive IRS is also appealing for boosting the efficiency of radio-frequency (RF) based wireless power transfer (WPT) and improving its service coverage. Although IRS-aided WPT shares certain similar characteristics with IRS-aided WIT, they also differ significantly in terms of the design objectives, transmitter/receiver architectures and hardware/power constraints, and so on, which thus may lead to distinct solutions in practice. In this paper, we provide a tutorial overview on IRS-aided WPT and its more complicated integrations with WIT, namely IRS-aided simultaneous wireless information and power transfer (SWIPT) and IRS-aided wireless powered communication networks (WPCNs), from the communication and signal processing perspective. In particular, we identify their fundamental challenges in e.g. passive reflection optimization and channel estimation, propose potential solutions and draw useful insights for practical design. Furthermore, we point out important directions worthy of further investigation in future work.
The Hill

A just transition to sustainable energy requires holding polluters accountable

The Biden administration and the nation’s top miners' union agree that a clean, healthy future means a future without coal and that we need to bring coal communities along with us during this transition. As members of Congress and the administration identify the needed investments to clean up and revitalize coal communities, we shouldn’t let the companies that have benefitted and continue to benefit from mining and combusting coal off the hook.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Local smart-energy codes needed

“State should let cities build energy smart communities.” Mayors Biff Traber and Mark Gamba request that individual cities be allowed to require more stringent energy-efficient building standards for their community if they choose. Currently, the state has one-size-fits-all building codes that preempt Oregon cities from requiring more energy-efficient construction. But if we are going to meet the mounting challenge of addressing climate change head-on, we will need multiple solutions at many levels. The common-sense solutions they propose will give cities flexibility to enact their own climate action plans that establish long-term goals for reducing emissions.
techxplore.com

How to improve energy efficiency of historically significant buildings

How can historic buildings become more energy efficient while conserving their heritage values? A doctoral thesis provides the answer by presenting a new method for combining climate goals and heritage values in historic buildings stocks. Renovate to improve energy efficiency of historic buildings—and at the same time preserve them for...
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Building the Next-Generation Energy Grid

The electric grid is one of the most important pieces of infrastructure in the country. It currently connects more than 9,200 power-generating units over 600,000 miles of transmission lines. These lines are essential in getting electricity transported to our homes and businesses. Because of the importance of electricity to our daily lives, grid failures can have catastrophic consequences. That's why companies are investing heavily in upgrading this critical infrastructure.
atoallinks.com

Thermal Energy Storage Market Overview, Leading Players and Future Scope

It has been estimated that the primary energy consumption will increase by 48% in 2040, owing to the surging population and rapid industrialization and urbanization all across the globe. This is highly problematic when the swift decline of fossil fuels is taken into consideration. In addition to this, even if fossil fuels were enough to support the energy demand, their high consumption would cause unrepairable damage to the planet. Because of all these reasons, the focus has now been shifting towards renewable energy resources, including ocean waves, solar radiation, biogas, and wind, for quite some time now.