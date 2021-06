On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings officially signed Sheldon Richardson. The reunion came for the same reasons he initially departed — his old team didn’t want to pay him. So why did the Vikings want to shell out up to $4.35 million for Richardson this time? In a vacuum, his talent is well worth the modest price tag as compared to other defensive tackles. But we don’t live in a vacuum. The Vikings are spending $11 million on their starting defensive tackles already. Why add another starting-sized contract?