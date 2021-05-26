Eby O. Staudt
Eby was born in 1928 in Eureka, to Austrian/Croatian immigrants, along with her older brother Michael. Upon graduating from high school, Eby entered Humboldt State University and received an emergency credential, allow-ing her to teach in one-and-two room school houses in the rural areas around Humboldt County. Continuing an education at Humboldt State Univer-sity, she ultimately transferred to San Jose State University to complete a degree in education. Her positions over the years included: teaching at an Army base in Tokyo during the Police Action in Korea, a private school for children with disabilities in the Los Angeles area, and substituting at the local elementary schools in Yucaipa.