Eby O. Staudt

Grateful tears welled up in the eyes of many of the hundreds of listeners last January in Eureka, California, at the hearings on MAXXAM corporation’s management plan for its 211,000 acres, when Don Kegley, millworker at MAXXAM’s Kaiser Aluminum in Spokane, and speaking for the United Steelworkers of America, addressed the panel. Numbers of people, veterans in the struggle to save the last fragments of California’s ancient forests, had spoken already, presenting exhaustive data as to why Pacific Lumber’s Sustained Yield Plan, part of the Headwaters Deal in which the public was to acquire about 4,000 acres of old-growth for $480 million, would lay waste to the area and the species, including human, which lived upon it. Now here, appearing as if by magic, was a radiant new ally, huge, dressed like a biker, and speaking with such honesty, clarity and feeling that his warmth suffused the entire hall.