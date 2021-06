On Tuesday, June 15 at about 10:20 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of NW 60th Avenue to a reported injury accident. Upon arrival, deputies located an overturned tractor trailer combination. The truck was pulling tandem trailers at the time of the accident. Investigation at scene indicates the driver left the roadway for unknown reasons and overcorrected coming back onto the roadway and overturning in the West ditch.