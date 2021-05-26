Cancel
Wilmer Valderrama Says He Was 'Pretty Naïve' About Lack of Diversity When He Joined 'That '70s Show'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmer Valderrama had a unique entry into the entertainment business. The 41-year-old actor got his big break playing foreign exchange student Fez on That '70s Show, and the standout role gave him the opportunity to feel like an equal to his peers. "I was pretty naïve and innocent to the...

Wilmer Valderrama
