Wilmer Valderrama Says He Was 'Pretty Naïve' About Lack of Diversity When He Joined 'That '70s Show'

On their Welcome to The O.C., Bitches! podcast, Bilson and Melinda Clarke discussed Barton's recent E! News interview marking the 15th anniversary of Marissa Cooper's death. In the E! interview, Barton claimed Bilson was added to the cast at the “last minute,” which resulted in “evening out everybody’s pay — and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really sh*tty.” According to ET Canada, Bilson said of Barton's comments: “In one of her first comments she said that I was added last minute after the first season, which is actually completely false and not what happened. So it’s starting out that way, I was like, ‘Well, that’s misinformation. Where is she going with this and what is she trying to say?'” Meanwhile, Clarke responded to Barton feeling “not really feeling protected by my cast and crew," saying: “It kind of breaks my heart a little to know — we knew there was a lot of pressure on her — but if it was really that bad of an experience, that’s not right for any young person. But some of the comments were very perplexing to me, so I don’t know what the truth is about that. I do know that, yes, this was an enormous amount of pressure.”