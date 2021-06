BATON ROUGE – Amazon expects its latest development in the capital area, located at the former site of the shuttered Cortana Mall, will create more than 1,000 jobs. On Wednesday, officials with the state and Amazon detailed the online retail giant's $200 million investment in redeveloping the former Cortana Mall site into a new robotics fulfillment center. The company anticipates the new facility will create about 1,000 jobs employed directly by Amazon and hundreds more indirect jobs.