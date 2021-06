The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris is set in the world of publishing in Manhattan, but it probably could have taken place in many other corporate settings. Nella Rogers has landed her dream job at the prestigious Wagner Books where she imagines that someday she will be an editor helping to release bestsellers into the world. She is assigned as an assistant to Vera who has been at Wagner Books for decades. Initially, their relationship seems to be working well, but a few months in, another black woman, Hazel-May McCall, is hired as an assistant to another editor, Maisy. Nella is thrilled at the prospect of having another black woman in an otherwise all white workplace, but things don’t quite unfold as she imagines they will.