The Hudson Valley Should Prepare for an Invasion of ‘Citidiots’ This Weekend
It's about to be Memorial Day Weekend... So you know what that means? People from New York City are about to invade the Hudson Valley. Oh, I mean citidiots. You know, the people from Manhattan that drive up in their BMWs but don't know what a turn signal is. The people from Brooklyn that seem to think they control Beacon too. Or maybe it's the family from Westchester that spend 90% of their time in New York City but feel they have a claim to Dutchess County because Westchester is technically the Hudson Valley.hudsonvalleycountry.com