In a letter to the editor published on May 21, I urged residents of Falmouth to support Ed DeWitt’s Transportation Management Committee’s recommendations regarding Steamship Authority operations that were to be considered at the select board meeting of May 24. No action was taken by the board on that date, but the recommendations will be taken up again on Monday, June 21. It is still critical that residents tell the board to adopt all of the committee’s recommendations, and to act on them now.