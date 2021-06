The draft may seem far away, but soon enough, it’ll be right on our doorstep. This 2022 NFL Mock Draft presents another potential scenario. Earth was formed approximately 4.55 billion years ago. The earliest life came into existence roughly one billion years after that. 66 million years ago, the dinosaurs disappeared. Homo sapiens evolved nearly 300,000 years ago. The NFL was founded in 1920 (101 years ago) and it merged with the AFL in 1970 — 51 years ago. And one year from now, the 2022 NFL Draft represented in this mock will commence on the heels of the 56th Super Bowl.