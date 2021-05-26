Metros with the biggest housing price cuts

When it comes to real estate, we on Vashon, like the rest of the country, have a schizoid relationship. We seem to cheer on the rising property values as a sign of prosperity while at the same time worrying that housing prices are ever more unaffordable for a larger and larger segment of the community. About 145 years ago, the American politician, writer, and activist Henry George wrote a book, Progress and Poverty, that proposed that individuals or groups own what they create but land belongs to all equally. At a time of dramatic growth, urbanization, and industrialization, a parcel of rural land that was purchased for a pittance could be worth thousands of dollars a front foot as a city grew around it. George’s main argument was that the owner of that property did not earn the appreciation on his property. It was the people and businesses that moved in nearby that created the value. Although his book was very popular in his day, he was promoting an idea that was, and still is, anathema for wealthy speculators and it was quickly forgotten. When George died in New York in 1897, tens of thousands came out to pay him tribute. But his ideas went against the grain, and I would be surprised if anybody reading this column has ever heard of him. I was introduced to him by a big fan of his, Rose Ballen, back in 1990 when we, as original board members, incorporated Vashon Household.