Owensboro Man Indicted in Fentanyl Overdose Death

Owensboro, KY- An Owensboro man has been charged by a federal grand jury this week for the distribution of Fentanyl resulting in the death of another. U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett says the grand jury returned a two-count indictment against two men, Jonathan Brown,19, and Jonathan Stalling, 20 of Owensboro. Both Brown and Stallings are charged in Count 1 of the indictment with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance between June 2020 and October 2020 in Daviess County, Kentucky and elsewhere.