Happy Talk by Keith Oxman

The line that separates borrowing from stealing can be quite narrow in music, and even after judges rule on the matter, one may remain torn between the one and the other. It continues to be a very common issue in the mainstream pop world as the recent ruling against pop stars Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams for ripping off Marvin Gaye's "Got to Give It Up" in their 2013 world-wide number 1 hit "Blurred Lines" shows. Although not nearly as expensive as that 7.2-million-dollar example, copyright lawsuits do occur in jazz, too—Keith Jarrett suing jazz-rock duo Steely Dan for copyright infringement in the '80s arguably being one of the most prominent examples. The song in question was Steely Dan's "Gaucho," in which the band was accused to have stolen substantially from Jarrett's "Long As you Know You're Living Yours,'" off of his 1974 European Quartet album Belonging (ECM). The fact, that "Gaucho" furthermore borrowed (or stole?) much of its melodic twists and turns from "Questar," the opening cut of Belonging's follow-up, My Song (ECM, 1978) wasn't even mentioned. Why this elaborate introduction to copyright infringement lawsuits? Simply because the opener to Elisabeth Lid Trøen and Dag Arnesen's Tread Lightly borrows from the exact same Jarrett composition in question, bearing much resemblance to "Questar." It is however safe to speak of "borrowed"-only, in this case.