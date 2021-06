Our gardens will be producing fresh vegetables and fruits soon if they aren’t now. Don’t be like many gardeners I see, and just throw away produce or let it to rot. You have worked hard on your garden, so you should be able to reap the rewards of that garden. Like many gardeners, your garden is probably producing vegetables faster than you can eat them. Do not just give them away if you have too many. Think about preserving them by either freezing or canning. In the old days, canning was essential because many family had to preserve enough food for the winter, but due to freezers, many families can now freeze most garden fresh vegetables to use until the next growing season.