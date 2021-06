In collaboration with SilverStar Bike Park, we are proud to announce the unveiling of our new signature trail, Title Line. This signature trail at SilverStar Bike Park was designed and built by Brett Rheeder and his team of Title riders. Brett wanted to use the resources available to him and Title to do something more hands on to give back to the local riding community in the Okanagan, and the result is the Title Line. This trail is the culmination of many months of work by Brett and the Title crew. We hope you enjoy!